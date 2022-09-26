As you delve into the world of healthy eating, it becomes increasingly apparent that there are so many foods you "should" be eating regularly in order to diversify your diet and fuel your body with essential nutrients. But at some point, it leaves you wondering if all of these ingredients could possibly be as healthy as they seem.

Today on the docket, we have seaweed. A staple of Asian cuisine for thousands of years, seaweed is touted as a must-have staple in a nutritious and varied diet. So, is it really that good for you? We investigate its key benefits.