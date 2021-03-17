What does the ultimate gut-health diet look like? The truth is, there is no single gut-health diet.

There are, however, guiding principles that underpin an eating pattern that supports good gut health. If you only take one thing away, this is it: The power of plant diversity is key, and the more the merrier. What this looks like in terms of final foods is really up to you, your preferences, and where you are on your gut health journey.