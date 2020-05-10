Making Your Own Tofu Is So Simple, We Can't Believe We've Never Tried Before

Traditionally making Korean tofu was a laborious process involving the use of millstones to grind soybeans to extract the soy "milk." Then the soy milk was steamed with a natural coagulant and pressed to achieve the desired texture. These days, you can buy unadulterated soy milk in Asian supermarkets, which means making your own tofu is much easier than you might think. Homemade tofu has a wonderful fresh flavor and soft texture that you don't get with tofu that has been sealed in a package for weeks, so I highly recommend that you try this recipe. All you need is soy milk and nigari (and a digital scale—it's difficult to measure the small amount of nigari called for any other way).

The better the soy milk, the better the tofu. I use Banrai soy milk, which is specifically intended for tofu-making. Generally, any nigari you find in a Japanese supermarket will work; you can also order it online from Amazon and other sources. You only need a small bottle (1 ounce) for this recipe. You can adjust the amount of nigari up or down, depending on how firm you like your tofu. I wouldn't use less than 18 grams (0.6 ounce) of nigari, or the tofu will take much longer to set or not set at all.

Because tofu has such a mild flavor, I like to accentuate it with a strong sauce. The one I usually make includes perilla leaves, one of my favorite herbs. Perilla is a summer crop, so the leaves are at their most flavorful during the warmer months. If you can't find perilla, you can substitute a generous amount of thinly sliced scallions that have been rinsed in cold water and thoroughly dried.

The sauce is salty from the soy sauce but not overpoweringly so because there is an equal amount of sake that gives it some sweetness and bright acidity, all elevated by the pungent, earthy aroma of the perilla.

The recipe below produces a silky, creamy tofu that is completely different from packaged silken tofu, no matter the brand. We're talking soft, smooth, and so fluffy and light that it just slips down your throat, with the fresh, vivid sweetness that comes from good soy milk.

Note that this tofu will stay pillowy and soft only for the first day it is made. As you keep it in the fridge, the tofu "sets" and becomes denser. It is perfectly good to eat for up to three days after it's made, but make sure it is in a tightly sealed container because tofu will pick up other aromas very easily.