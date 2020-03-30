Is Milk Keto? These 7 Low-Carb Milks Will Keep You In Ketosis

It's all the craze, so we're not surprised it made this list too. Besides being incredibly tasty and the perfect addition to a latte, 1 cup of unsweetened oat milk is 9 grams of carbohydrates and 7 grams of fat, so it's a little higher up there than some of the other options, but if you can't go without it, it's possible to include it in your carb count for the day. If you do choose sweetened oat milk, you'll want to be aware that a cup of sweetened almond milk contains about 24 grams of carbohydrates.