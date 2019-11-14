Is Milk Keto? These 7 Low-Carb Milks Will Keep You In Ketosis

The short answer is no because if you're sticking to the restrictive carb limit of fewer than 50 grams of carbs a day, it's probably not in your best interest to drink dairy milk, as 1 cup of whole milk has about 12 grams of carbohydrates.

That being said, if you do opt for a glass of dairy milk, whole milk is your best option, as skim milk and low-fat milk have a lower fat content with the same amount of carbs, making it even less effective while on keto. An excellent option for those craving a cup of milk but don't want to use their carbs is to give these unsweetened low-carb milk alternatives a try: