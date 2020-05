Michelin-starred Chef

Hooni Kim is the chef and owner of two New York City restaurants, Danji and Hanjan and was the first chef to earn a Michelin-star in Korean cuisine. In addition to his work as a professional chef, he started a Yori Chunsa in 2016, a non-profit that provides culinary training and support to orphans in Korea. His cookbook, My Korea, was named one of the new cookbooks to buy by The New York Times, Eater, and Epicurious.

Photo by Kristin Teig