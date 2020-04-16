Legume and bean sprouts are by far the easiest sprouts to get started with. They can grow in glass jars, trays, and hemp bags. They are the fastest seeds to sprout and reward you with a solid crunch and mild flavor. I love to fill up a bowl with a variety of these sprouts and put them out as a snack instead of nuts or pretzels. At first, people don’t know what to think, but once they get started, they really get it, and the sprouts are gone. I even had an old friend from elementary school try to convince me to package up crunchy sprouts and sell them!

Eating legumes may help with many health issues, including reducing cholesterol levels and hypertension and complications with diabetes, fibrocystic breast disease, and prostate cancer. Because they are so proteinaceous and hearty, they can help moderate blood sugar levels, not just at the meal but for hours afterward. And when you consume your legumes sprouted, the benefits can increase by leaps and bounds!

In addition to using organic seeds and beans whenever possible, I also suggest going a step further and getting seeds and beans that were tested for pathogens and for high germination rates. Lastly, it’s important to let them air out and dry for a few hours before putting them into the refrigerator.

Here are a few favorite sprouts to highlight: