Contributing writer

Doug Evans is the author of The Sprout Book and the founder of Wonder Valley Hot Springs, a 20 acre permaculture, hot springs oasis with 14 natural soaking pools in Los Angeles, CA. He is also the Managing Director of a research lab dedicated to growing our own food. Doug is also the Co-Founder of Organic Avenue and founder of Juicero. He is a holder of 12 US Patents, and he has co-created eight typefaces that are part of Windows, MacOS, and IOS operating systems. Doug has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fortune, Business Week, Bloomberg, and Vogue.