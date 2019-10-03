How To Do A Kitchari Cleanse, The Ayurvedic Practice People Are Loving

We live in crazy times with crazy schedules, and the best thing we can do for our bodies is keep it simple. Kitchari is considered the most healing food in ayurveda, the world's oldest health system and sister science of yoga.

Kitchari is given to all ayurvedic patients because it's so easy to digest, giving their systems a break to restore and heal themselves. Think about it—if a car is always on, eventually it's going to crash. Well, our digestive systems are the same way. If we're constantly stuffing hard-to-digest food in it (even things seemingly easy like a salad), we can actually burn out our digestive fire over time. Kitchari is like a reset for your gut, and best of all—it's delicious. It is considered the most sattvic (pure) meal in the yogic tradition, and you will find it in ayurvedic Panchakarma centers and ashrams around the world.

A kitchari cleanse is the perfect January cleanse because it is warming for your digestive fire and keeps your body nourished (unlike a juice cleanse). It's affordable, delectable, and very easy to make!

In this recipe, which is from my book, Eat Feel Fresh, I've updated the traditional kitchari recipe by making it 100 percent plant-based and replacing white with brown rice for further fiber.