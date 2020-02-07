mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Healthy Brownie Hummus Tastes Like Rich, Fudgey Batter 

Neal Barnard, M.D.
Physician By Neal Barnard, M.D.
Physician
Neal D. Barnard, M.D., FACC, is a Washington, D.C.-based physician, clinical researcher, and author. He received his doctor of medicine degree at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, where he is now an adjunct associate professor.
Overhead of Brownie Hummus

Image by Mariela Naplatanova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 7, 2020 — 4:15 AM

This creative hummus is the perfect dessert to pair with apple slices or crackers, while packing in enough protein to keep it nutritious. Plus, it's simple and easy to make—perfect for an impromptu date night or get-together with friends. This hummus recipe is so good, you'll want to scrape the bowl clean (or at least fight over who gets to lick the spoon).

Brownie Batter Hummus

Serves 6

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • ¼ cup plain soymilk or almond milk
  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 tablespoons agave nectar (or maple syrup) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch salt
  • ¼ cup vegan chocolate chips, melted (optional)

Method:

  1. In a food processor, combine chickpeas, milk, cocoa powder, agave nectar (or maple syrup), vanilla, and salt.
  2. Process until smooth. Add more milk as needed for desired consistency.
  3. Transfer hummus to a serving bowl. Drizzle with melted chocolate chips and stir into hummus, if desired. Serve dip with crackers or apple slices.
Article continues below

Variations:

  • Mexican Chocolate Brownie Batter Hummus: Add ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper with the vanilla.
  • Chocolate Mint Brownie Hummus: Substitute ½ teaspoon mint extract for the vanilla. Serve dip with crackers, rice cakes, pretzels, or pita chips.

Excerpted from the book YOUR BODY IN BALANCE: THE NEW SCIENCE OF FOOD, HORMONES, AND HEALTH by Neal D. Barnard, MD, FACC with Menus and Recipes by Lindsay S. Nixon. Copyright © 2020 by Neal Barnard, MD. Recipes text copyright © 2020 by Lindsay S. Nixon. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved. 

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Neal Barnard, M.D.
Neal Barnard, M.D. Physician
Neal D. Barnard, M.D., FACC, is a Washington, D.C.-based physician, clinical researcher, and author. He received his medical degree from the George Washington University School of...

More On This Topic

Recipes

You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan

Lisa Dawn Angerame
You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan
Recipes

Roasted Radishes Will Become Your New Favorite Veggie With This Recipe

Darra Goldstein, Ph.D.
Roasted Radishes Will Become Your New Favorite Veggie With This Recipe
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Beauty

This "Queer Eye" Star Launched A Grooming Line & We Love The Reason Why

Jamie Schneider
This "Queer Eye" Star Launched A Grooming Line & We Love The Reason Why
Home

One Environmentalist's Formula For Getting Outside On Work-From-Home Days

Emma Loewe
One Environmentalist's Formula For Getting Outside On Work-From-Home Days
Integrative Health

What Is The Mycobiome? A Gut Expert Explains How To Optimize Our Fungi

Jason Wachob
What Is The Mycobiome? A Gut Expert Explains How To Optimize Our Fungi
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

How Do You Talk To A Narcissist? A Psychoanalyst Breaks It Down

Laurie Hollman, Ph.D.
How Do You Talk To A Narcissist? A Psychoanalyst Breaks It Down
Integrative Health

This New Plant-Based Drug Shows Promise For Cancer Treatment

Eliza Sullivan
This New Plant-Based Drug Shows Promise For Cancer Treatment
Personal Growth

Learning Something New? Research Says Trying This Might Help

Eliza Sullivan
Learning Something New? Research Says Trying This Might Help
Beauty

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms

Jamie Schneider
Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms
Change-Makers

What's Old Is New Again Thanks To The North Face Designer Program

Abby Moore
What's Old Is New Again Thanks To The North Face Designer Program
Nature

Who Doesn't Love Keto? Researchers Find What Diet Bees Like Most

Eliza Sullivan
Who Doesn't Love Keto? Researchers Find What Diet Bees Like Most
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-healthy-brownie-hummus-tastes-like-rich-fudgy-batter

Your article and new folder have been saved!