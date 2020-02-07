This Healthy Brownie Hummus Tastes Like Rich, Fudgey Batter
This creative hummus is the perfect dessert to pair with apple slices or crackers, while packing in enough protein to keep it nutritious. Plus, it's simple and easy to make—perfect for an impromptu date night or get-together with friends. This hummus recipe is so good, you'll want to scrape the bowl clean (or at least fight over who gets to lick the spoon).
Brownie Batter Hummus
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup plain soymilk or almond milk
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tablespoons agave nectar (or maple syrup) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch salt
- ¼ cup vegan chocolate chips, melted (optional)
Method:
- In a food processor, combine chickpeas, milk, cocoa powder, agave nectar (or maple syrup), vanilla, and salt.
- Process until smooth. Add more milk as needed for desired consistency.
- Transfer hummus to a serving bowl. Drizzle with melted chocolate chips and stir into hummus, if desired. Serve dip with crackers or apple slices.
Variations:
- Mexican Chocolate Brownie Batter Hummus: Add ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper with the vanilla.
- Chocolate Mint Brownie Hummus: Substitute ½ teaspoon mint extract for the vanilla. Serve dip with crackers, rice cakes, pretzels, or pita chips.
Excerpted from the book YOUR BODY IN BALANCE: THE NEW SCIENCE OF FOOD, HORMONES, AND HEALTH by Neal D. Barnard, MD, FACC with Menus and Recipes by Lindsay S. Nixon. Copyright © 2020 by Neal Barnard, MD. Recipes text copyright © 2020 by Lindsay S. Nixon. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.
