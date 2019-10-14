This Tiramisu Trifle Is A Vegan Take On A Traditional Italian Dessert

Whether you're vegan, dairy-sensitive, or just looking for a way to impress your friends, this Tiramisu Trifle With Caramelized Popcorn from Anthea Cheng's Incredible Plant-Based Desserts will be your new favorite go-to. It looks luxurious and decadent, as most traditional Italian desserts do, but this dessert is easy to make an even simpler to assemble (those trifle glasses are a great way to make a crumbled dish look perfect!). Plus, it's made with plant-based, whole ingredients, so you can indulge without straying from your healthy diet.

Plus, the popcorn topping transforms this traditional tiramisu into a crunchy, sweet-and-savory treat. The next time you have leftover biscuits or cake lying around, try throwing this recipe together instead—call it dessert recycling, if you will.