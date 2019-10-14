mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Tiramisu Trifle Is A Vegan Take On A Traditional Italian Dessert

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Anthea Cheng / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 14, 2019

Whether you're vegan, dairy-sensitive, or just looking for a way to impress your friends, this Tiramisu Trifle With Caramelized Popcorn from Anthea Cheng's Incredible Plant-Based Desserts will be your new favorite go-to. It looks luxurious and decadent, as most traditional Italian desserts do, but this dessert is easy to make an even simpler to assemble (those trifle glasses are a great way to make a crumbled dish look perfect!). Plus, it's made with plant-based, whole ingredients, so you can indulge without straying from your healthy diet.

Plus, the popcorn topping transforms this traditional tiramisu into a crunchy, sweet-and-savory treat. The next time you have leftover biscuits or cake lying around, try throwing this recipe together instead—call it dessert recycling, if you will.

Showstopper Tiramisu Trifle With Caramelized Popcorn

Yields 2 very large trifles or 4 servings

Article continues below

Tiramisu trifle ingredients:

  • 14 ounces (400 g) medium-firm tofu
  • ⅓ cup (80 ml) plant-based milk, such as almond, soy, or coconut
  • 2 tablespoons (16 g) cornstarch
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons (40 to 80 g) rice malt or maple syrup, or any other plant-based liquid sweetener to taste
  • 2 tablespoons (28 ml) vanilla extract or vanilla bean powder
  • 14 ounces (400 g) leftover plain cake or biscuits
  • ½ cup (120 ml) strong black coffee

Topping ingredients (optional):

  • 1 tablespoon (9 g) coconut sugar
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) plant-based liquid sweetener
  • 1 teaspoon vegan butter
  • 1 cup (8 g) popcorn
  • Cocoa or raw cacao powder, to serve
Article continues below

To make the tofu cream:

  1. Add the tofu, milk, cornstarch, sweetener, and vanilla to a high-powered blender.
  2. Blend until very smooth, and then pour the mixture into a medium-size saucepan. Alternatively, add the ingredients directly to the saucepan and use a stick blender to blend.
  3. Heat the mixture on medium heat while whisking for 5 to 10 minutes or until it thickens.
  4. Remove from the heat, let cool, and set it aside in the fridge to chill.
  5. If the tofu cream forms a skin while chilling in the fridge, blend it to make it smooth again.

To make the topping (if using):

  1. Preheat the oven to 210°F (100°C).
  2. Add the sugar, liquid sweetener, and vegan butter to a small saucepan over medium heat.
  3. Boil for 1 minute or until it forms a smooth caramel.
  4. Spread the popcorn on a lined baking tray, drizzle the caramel on it, and toss the popcorn to roughly coat it.
  5. Bake the popcorn in the oven for around 10 minutes and then let the popcorn cool on the baking tray.
Article continues below

To assemble:

  1. Arrange about ¼ of the leftover cake or biscuits to form a layer on the bottom of each trifle glass and drizzle the black coffee over it.
  2. Layer ¼ of the tofu cream in each glass. Repeat to create another 2 layers in each glass. Keep the trifles in the fridge until ready to serve.
  3. Just before serving, dust the trifles with cocoa powder and arrange popcorn on top. The trifles can be kept in the fridge without decorations for up to 5 days.

Recipe excerpted from Incredible Plant-Based Desserts by Anthea Cheng © 2019 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc.Text © 2019 Anthea Cheng.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-tiramisu-trifle-is-a-vegan-take-on-a-traditional-italian-dessert

Your article and new folder have been saved!