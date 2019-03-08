'Sprouting' Is The Healthiest (And Least Expensive) Thing You Can Do For Your Brain Health

I sprout every week. I have for years. And many people don't realize how easy it is to grow sprouts and microgreens at home and take advantage of their incredible health benefits. All it takes is a container, seeds, and water—and it's incredibly cost-effective, as you can buy a large bag of seeds for very little money and sprout those seeds for months.

So yes, I sprout because it is inexpensive, but more importantly, I sprout because there are few foods that rival sprouts for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and detoxifying qualities. Seeds, beans, legumes, and grains can be used to sprout, and sprouted foods contain a significant amount of protein as well as higher concentrations of important vitamins and vital nutrients compared to the mature food form. Sprouts are full of enzymes for digestive and metabolic processes and offer up the perfect substrates for the mitochondria to allow for optimal energy production for organ function. Best of all, they taste great. Most sprouts have a crunchy, even slightly sweet flavor. They are a great addition to salads, stir-fry meals, sandwiches, and more.

Here are some of my favorite sprouts and why you should consider sprouting at home: