Megan Rossi, Ph.D., R.D.Registered Dietitian & Gut Health Specialist
Megan Rossi, Ph.D., R.D., also known as the Gut Health Doctor, is one of the most influential gut-health specialists internationally. A practicing dietitian and nutritionist as well as a leading Research Fellow at King’s College London, she is the founder of The Gut Health Clinic, where she leads a team of gut-specialist dieticians. She is the author of Eat Yourself Healthy and Love Your Gut: Supercharge Your Digestive Health and Transform Your Well-Being from the Inside Out.