Tingly Hands & Feet? A Clinical Dietician Says You May Be Lacking This Nutrient

Many cases of vitamin B12 deficiency are overlooked or misdiagnosed, according to a study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings. This is often due to the misconceptions, like vitamin B12 deficiency can only occur in conjunction with anemia, or that it only affects the elderly.

The best way to find out if you have a B12 deficiency is to get tested, and clinical dietitian nutritionist Steph Grasso, M.S., R.D., says to look out for these three symptoms.