mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
3 Signs You’re Deficient In Vitamin B12 + 7 Foods To Add To Your Diet

3 Signs You’re Deficient In Vitamin B12 + 7 Foods To Add To Your Diet

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Tingly Hands & Feet? A Clinical Dietician Says You May Be Lacking This Nutrient

Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 1, 2021 — 23:38 PM

Many cases of vitamin B12 deficiency are overlooked or misdiagnosed, according to a study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings. This is often due to the misconceptions, like vitamin B12 deficiency can only occur in conjunction with anemia, or that it only affects the elderly.

The best way to find out if you have a B12 deficiency is to get tested, and clinical dietitian nutritionist Steph Grasso, M.S., R.D., says to look out for these three symptoms

1. Constantly feeling tired. 

Vitamin B12 plays a major role in preventing a type of anemia called megaloblastic anemia, characterized by oversized red blood cells and a lack of folate or B12. The condition commonly leads to symptoms, like tiredness and weakness. 

Additionally, “deficiencies in cobalamin (vitamin B12) can result in diminished energy and exercise tolerance, together with fatigue and shortness of breath,” one study states. 

Advertisement

2. Poor concentration. 

Studies have linked vitamin B12 deficiencies with cognitive impairment, including things like brain fog, lack of concentration, poor memory, and even a greater risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. “People with higher levels of vitamin B12 seem to have less brain shrinkage as they get older,” psychologist Elizabeth Lombardo, Ph.D., PT previously told mbg. “Taking vitamin B12 when you are deficient can be helpful to address memory, mental clarity, overall energy, and depressed mood.”

3. Tingly hands and feet.

Think about the pins and needles feeling you get when your foot is about to fall asleep—if that’s happening often, it could be a sign of a vitamin B12 deficiency. Because the vitamin plays an essential role in the nervous system, when it’s lacking, it can lead to demyelination of nerves in the central nervous system. In other words, the protective coating of the nerves can experience damage, leading to this tingling sensation.

7 vitamin B12 rich-foods

To get more vitamin B12 in your diet, Grasso recommends eating these seven foods: 

  1. Nutritional yeast
  2. Fortified cereals
  3. Salmon 
  4. Tuna
  5. Eggs
  6. Fortified milk 
  7. Beef 

For a day full of vitamin B12-rich meals, try these recipes: 

  1. Breakfast: Frittatas or quiche with a glass of fortified milk. 
  2. Lunch: Tuna salad or tuna pasta
  3. Dinner: Grilled salmon or beef liver with a side of nutrient-dense veggies and grains. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

6 Ways To Make Your Go-To Cozy Hot Chocolate So Much Healthier

Eliza Sullivan
6 Ways To Make Your Go-To Cozy Hot Chocolate So Much Healthier
Recipes

For A Simple & Nutritious Meatless Monday, Try This Hearty One-Pot Stew

Lee Capatina
For A Simple & Nutritious Meatless Monday, Try This Hearty One-Pot Stew
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Home

Swap Your Questionable Toilet Cleaner With This Sudsy 2-Ingredient DIY

Tonya Harris, M.S.
Swap Your Questionable Toilet Cleaner With This Sudsy 2-Ingredient DIY
Sex

28 Sexy Games For Couples Looking To Get More Playful In The Bedroom

Farrah Daniel
28 Sexy Games For Couples Looking To Get More Playful In The Bedroom
Food Trends

An RD's 4 Questions To Decide Whether You Should Buy Fresh Or Frozen Produce

Abby Moore
An RD's 4 Questions To Decide Whether You Should Buy Fresh Or Frozen Produce
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Are Your Blue Light Glasses Even Working? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell

Jamie Schneider
Are Your Blue Light Glasses Even Working? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell
Beauty

Put Down The Hot Tools: Hairstylists Want You To Curl Your Hair With... Socks?

Jamie Schneider
Put Down The Hot Tools: Hairstylists Want You To Curl Your Hair With... Socks?
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Interpret Sex Dreams, Based On The Dirty Details

Sarah Regan
9 Ways To Interpret Sex Dreams, Based On The Dirty Details
Beauty

The Surprising (And Common) Mistake That Can Cause Greasy Hair

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising (And Common) Mistake That Can Cause Greasy Hair
Routines

14 Unique Core Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Sit-Ups & Planks

Kristine Thomason
14 Unique Core Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Sit-Ups & Planks
Meditation

Why You Should Be Journaling After Your Workouts, From A Psychologist

Matt West M.A., M.S.
Why You Should Be Journaling After Your Workouts, From A Psychologist
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/signs-youre-deficient-in-vitamin-b12-plus-foods-to-add-to-your-diet

Your article and new folder have been saved!