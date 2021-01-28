This May Be The Superfood Your Diet Needs, According To Nutritionists

Celebrity nutritionist and mbg Collective member Kelly LeVeque includes beef liver capsules in her daily postpartum routine—but she's not the only one touting the benefits. When sharing her daily diet with mbg, functional medicine doctor Terry Wahls, M.D., said she generally follows the Wahls Protocol: a nutrient-rich paleo diet, including organ meats, like beef liver.

So, what's the deal? Is beef liver really all that healthy, and should you be eating it? Here's what registered dietitians and functional medicine doctors have to say about the surprising superfood.

These nutrition values are based on 1 ounce of cooked beef liver, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food database: