What I Eat In A Day: Functional Medicine Doctor Terry Wahls Tells All

I love nitrate-free bacon and cooked greens from my garden—my son and daughter say that bacon will fix any vegetable! We fry up some bacon, turn off the heat, and add the chopped greens, then cover the pan and wait two minutes. I'll add vegetables (often onions, garlic, mushrooms, and peppers) for the last two to five minutes. I like to blend olive oil and fresh basil from the garden to make a pesto sauce to add to the vegetables, or I serve that over grilled burgers—it's quite lovely.