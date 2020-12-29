10 Cooling Teas That Are Packed With Health Benefits

Whether after a workout or an unusually warm day, sometimes we just need to cool and calm down. Drinking refreshing iced tea is a yummy way to help keep your body cool. Many herbal teas come packed with nutrients and plant phytochemical bioactives that have beneficial health properties, like antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral, anti-allergenic, and anti-aging (to name a few) properties.

I’m an herbalist, and here are 10 of my favorite cooling herbs. I encourage you to experiment with the individual plants and get to know their flavors and personalities, then mix and match according to your taste buds to help you feel refreshed all year long.