Despite being shelf-stable, canned tuna is generally a healthy ingredient. According registered dietitian Erica Fand, M.S., R.D, it can be a great source of protein (about 22 grams per 3 ounces), omega-3 fatty acids, and a number of micronutrients, like iron, selenium, plus vitamins B12 and D.

It’s important to be mindful of your mercury intake while eating canned tuna, though. “Because tuna ingest smaller fish that may already be contaminated with mercury present in the ocean, the concern is that mercury levels can be higher in certain types of tuna, reaching dangerous levels for consumption.” Fand recommends skipjack tuna or chunk light and canned light tuna for lower levels.

“Some food for thought: one can typically contain about five ounces of tuna,” she adds. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, recommends adults eat at least 8 ounces of seafood per week for their health benefits. According to the guidelines, pregnant and breastfeeding women can safely eat 8 to 12 ounces of lower-level mercury seafood, such as sardines, salmon, and some canned tuna.