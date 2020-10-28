What To Eat With Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Efficacy, From A Neuroscientist

Ever notice when you order an omelette for breakfast or brunch, the chef will garnish it with a single sliced orange? Well, turns out that orange is there for more than just presentation. It can actually boost the iron content of the entire meal.

About 2.8 million people visit the doctor each year with concerns about anemia, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports. While symptoms of anemia are often confused with less-concerning issues, like sleepiness, dizziness, cold hands and feet, etc.—iron deficiencies can be serious when left unmanaged. While introducing iron-rich foods to the diet is critical, pairing them with vitamin C may be equally important.