What I Wish Everyone Knew About Anemia

First of all, you want to have the proper testing done to identify the true cause of the anemia. If it is purely an iron deficiency, I will often first recommend increasing iron-rich foods like organic/grass-fed liver, grass-fed red meats, and dark leafy greens. Vitamin C also helps aid in absorption of iron, so toss a few orange slices or broccoli alongside your meal.

It is important to understand that iron can often become depleted during times of dysbiosis in the gut. Restoring this balance can help to improve your body’s iron absorption naturally (and improve absorption of your other vitamins and minerals, too). If you’ve tried an iron supplement and noticed the discomfort of constipation, nausea, or other digestive upset, it may be because this imbalance exists in your gut. Iron acts as a "food" for the bacteria in your gut, meaning if you have an overgrowth of too much bacteria, supplementation can further upset the balance.

The moral of the story is that you want to understand WHY the deficiency is happening. Working with a functional medicine practitioner or functional nutritionist can help you to resolve the root cause to eliminate your symptoms for good (instead of just putting on a Band-Aid).

Iron deficiency could be what's making you tired all the time.