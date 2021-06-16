mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Research Is Homing In On Why Red Seaweed Is Such A Great Prebiotic

Research Is Homing In On Why Red Seaweed Is Such A Great Prebiotic

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Health Benefits of Sea Moss

Image by Damocean / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 16, 2021 — 18:21 PM

We've long known that seaweed is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and protein, and research continues to support the sea veggie's healthy benefits. One just-released study in the journal Marine Drugs sheds some light on another reason to pack your plate with algae: It's a powerful prebiotic.

Fishing for the healthy compounds in red seaweed.

For this study, researchers from Korea University in Seoul and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign isolated compounds in red seaweed to see which ones were consumed by probiotic bacteria in a lab setting. (Remember: Prebiotics are what provide nutrients to gut-healthy probiotics.)

They used red seaweed because it's high in soluble fiber, making it one of the most gut-friendly sea veggies around. Previous research has also found that the antioxidant-rich algae contain anti-inflammatory and potential anticancer properties.

After breaking down different varieties of red seaweed, the team found that agarobiose (AgaDP3) was the sugar most likely to be consumed by probiotic bacteria. "These results show us that when we eat red seaweed, it gets broken down in the gut and releases these sugars, which serve as food for the probiotic bacteria," study lead Yong-Su Jin, Ph.D., said of the findings in a news release.

They also noticed that AHG, a building block of red seaweed's cell walls, seemed to inhibit the spread of colon cancer cells in the trial. Jin says this could help explain why the number of colon cancer patients is so low in parts of Japan where seaweed is a diet staple.

By identifying the key compounds in red seaweed, the team hopes to pave the way for more functional foods and medicines to incorporate the salty ingredient.

This finding becomes even more exciting when you consider the beneficial climate impacts of seaweed: Easy to farm and quick to grow, seaweed filters pollutants and sequesters carbon from surrounding waters. It can also help protect coasts from storm surges, making seaweed farming an increasingly appealing industry in waterfront areas around the world.

"Seaweed is this incredible technology of Mother Nature that can feed the planet but also restore our seas in the climate crisis," regenerative ocean farmer Bren Smith previously told mbg.

Advertisement

How to work it into your diet.

You can now find edible red seaweed (also called dulse) in the international aisle of most grocery stores, as well as Asian food markets. Its smoky, salty, umami flavor makes for a great addition to poke bowls, fish bone broths, and miso soups.

And as various types of seaweed become more popular in the states, a number of food companies are also cooking it up in tasty ways. Here are a few snack companies that make it easy to get your fix:

The bottom line.

The more we learn about seaweed, the more essential the sea veggie seems for a healthy diet. The latest findings on its prebiotic properties are yet another reason to make the sustainable ingredient a part of your routine.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The One Phytonutrient An MD Says Is Crucial For Gut Health + 6 Ways To Get It

Jason Wachob
The One Phytonutrient An MD Says Is Crucial For Gut Health + 6 Ways To Get It
Recipes

These 5-Ingredient Chicken Burgers Are Mediterranean Diet-Approved

Michelle Dudash, RDN
These 5-Ingredient Chicken Burgers Are Mediterranean Diet-Approved
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Nature

Here's What Makes The Perfect Campsite, According To Research

Eliza Sullivan
Here's What Makes The Perfect Campsite, According To Research
Functional Food

20 Electrolyte-Packed Snacks To Satisfy Your Salty Cravings, From Nutritionists

Abby Moore
20 Electrolyte-Packed Snacks To Satisfy Your Salty Cravings, From Nutritionists
Love

Is Watching Porn Cheating? It's Complicated — Sex Therapists Explain

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Watching Porn Cheating? It's Complicated — Sex Therapists Explain
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

What Does It Mean To Be Biromantic? Defining Identity Outside Of Sex

Stephanie Barnes
What Does It Mean To Be Biromantic? Defining Identity Outside Of Sex
Beauty

This Classic Kitchen Staple Is Beloved For Thick, Lush Hair: Here's A DIY Rinse

Jamie Schneider
This Classic Kitchen Staple Is Beloved For Thick, Lush Hair: Here's A DIY Rinse
Personal Growth

How Self-Fulfilling Prophecies Can Influence Our Behavior & Relationships

Sarah Regan
How Self-Fulfilling Prophecies Can Influence Our Behavior & Relationships
Off-the-Grid

13 *Actually* Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Wear Now & Forever

Emma Loewe
13 *Actually* Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Wear Now & Forever
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler
The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

This Easy "Veiling" Technique Can Make Your Skin Look Like Silk

Jamie Schneider
This Easy "Veiling" Technique Can Make Your Skin Look Like Silk
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/research-on-why-red-seaweed-is-great-prebiotic

Your article and new folder have been saved!