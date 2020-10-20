mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Simple Crock-Pot Bone Broth Is Pescatarian-Friendly & Has Added Benefits

This Simple Crock-Pot Bone Broth Is Pescatarian-Friendly & Has Added Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Even Pescatarians Can Enjoy Bone Broth: Try This Superfood-Rich Recipe

Image by Suzanne Clements / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 20, 2020 — 15:49 PM

Bone broth, and all it's benefits, has quickly become a kitchen staple for increasing well-being and lowering food waste. But for those who opt out of most animal products, bone broth may seem off-limits since recipes generally call for beef or chicken bones.

However, for Ashleigh VanHouten, a fish-based bone broth always made sense. "Maybe it's my Nova Scotian upbringing and the constant smell of the salty, briny ocean, but I've never been afraid of 'fishy' fish dishes," she writes in her new cookbook It Takes Guts.

The recipe calls on another nutrient-dense ingredient, too: sea vegetables. "My stepdad used to love to eat, dulse, the dried, über-salty seaweed harvested right out of the Atlantic in our backyard, and I developed a taste for those crunchy, deep, bitter veggies too," she explains, "It turns out that sea vegetables are incredibly healthful, containing high amounts of vitamins, minerals, and specifically iodine."

This broth is great for drinking warm on it's own when you're looking to increase nutrients, but it's also a perfect cooking liquid for adding to rice or to use as a base for a seafood soup.

Bone Broth From The Sea

Makes 3 cups

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fish carcasses
  • 3 cups filtered water, plus more as needed
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 white or yellow onion, roughly chopped
  • 3 sheets nori seaweed
  • 5 green onions, roughly chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed with the side of a knife
  • 1 teaspoon ginger powder
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Method

  1. Put the fish carcasses in a 6 quart slow cooker. Pour in the water, making sure the bones are covered by about an inch of water.
  2. Place the lid on the slow cooker and let the bones sit for 30 minutes without turning on the heat. (This is the ideal time to prep the vegetables.)
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients, turn the slow cooker to low, and cook for 12 to 15 hours; at 12 hours, the bones will be soft and mostly translucent, and the vitamins and minerals will have leached into the broth. For a more concentrated flavor, keep it going for up to 15 hours. Every few hours, check the broth and top off with filtered water when it evaporates below the bones.
  4. Remove all the large solids with tongs or a slotted spoon. Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the broth into a 1-quart mason jar and discard the solids.
Recipe by author Ashleigh VanHouten of It Takes Guts

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

11 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan
11 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Healthy Lunches All Week
Food Trends

The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2021, According To Whole Foods

Sarah Regan
The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2021, According To Whole Foods
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Integrative Health

This Is The Immune-Supporting Antioxidant You're About To See Everywhere

Stephanie Eckelkamp
This Is The Immune-Supporting Antioxidant You're About To See Everywhere
Love

Is It Possible To Be Too Close To Someone? Enmeshed Relationships, Explained

Abby Moore
Is It Possible To Be Too Close To Someone? Enmeshed Relationships, Explained
Beauty

Dry Skin From Menopause? You're Not Alone — Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
Dry Skin From Menopause? You're Not Alone — Here's What To Do About It
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Beyond Budgeting: Why You Need To Deal With The Emotional Side Of $$$

Brianna Firestone
Beyond Budgeting: Why You Need To Deal With The Emotional Side Of $$$
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore
4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Love

This Expression Is A Clue Someone Is Flirting With You, Research Finds

Sarah Regan
This Expression Is A Clue Someone Is Flirting With You, Research Finds
Home

4 Reasons Your Pothos Leaves Are Turning Yellow & What To Do

Emma Loewe
4 Reasons Your Pothos Leaves Are Turning Yellow & What To Do
Love

Codependent vs. Interdependent Relationships: How To Spot The Difference

Julie Nguyen
Codependent vs. Interdependent Relationships: How To Spot The Difference
Integrative Health

The Worst Strategy For Trying To Fall Back Asleep At Night, From An MD

Abby Moore
The Worst Strategy For Trying To Fall Back Asleep At Night, From An MD
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bone-broth-from-sea

Your article and new folder have been saved!