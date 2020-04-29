One of the most common uses for miso is the classic miso soup, which disperses its benefits into a flavorful broth and can be found on the menu at most Japanese restaurants. And while it's often made at home from powdered packets, this recipe from Vegan JapanEasy makes making homemade miso only a little more complicated—but promises it'll taste exponentially better.

Miso itself is a traditional seasoning in Japanese cuisine and is made of soybeans that have been fermented with koji, a type of mold. It's been used since around the year 700 (seriously). While it's been considered a super-food for centuries, in recent years, studies have begun to isolate the health benefits of miso: It's packed with vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants, plus the fermentation process imbues it with benefits for our gut health.

This version of the soup also gets bonus nutrients from a homemade dashi, made from kombu, nori, and wakame seaweeds. According to the book's author Tim Anderson, the combination of sea veggies creates "a complex, oceanic aroma and full-on umami," plus the wakame you rehydrate when making the dashi can be used in the final miso soup to eliminate waste. Wakame is one of the most common types of seaweed to pop up in our diets, and it has benefits like supporting heart health and anti-inflammatory properties.

So instead of tearing open a packet of miso soup, try making it (and the dashi!) yourself. We promise it's worth it.