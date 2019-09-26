What's Wakame? 5 Reasons To Add This Super Seaweed To Your Plate

Are super seaweeds the new superfoods? Green, red, and brown seaweeds are found in oceans around the world, and it's time to make room for them on your plate. In fact, you're probably already enjoying wakame (also known as undaria) without even knowing it. Traditionally used in cold salads like sunomono (a cucumber seaweed salad), or as toppings on tofu, rice, sushi, or soups, wakame is a type of edible brown seaweed popular in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cuisine. But it is finding its way onto all types of menus thanks to its nutrient density and delicious umami flavor.

Here, find out everything you need to know about the health benefits of wakame and why this sea vegetable deserves to be on your plate.