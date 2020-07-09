Sea moss is commonly used to make carrageenan, a chemically engineered vegan thickening ingredient found in many plant-based milks, ice creams, yogurts, and more.

On its own, it's often sold as a supplement, in the form of a powder, pill, or gel, Davis says. “You can add the powder form into a smoothie or mix it with some water,” she suggests. The gel form can be used as a thickener for soups.

Sea moss can also be purchased in its raw form, Devje says, but it requires quite a bit of prep, like rinsing, soaking, and repeating.

It’s important to note that supplements are not tested the same way prescription drugs are, Devje says. The safety and efficacy promised is not always accurate. This is why Devje says it’s important to be a savvy shopper, and look for supplements from trusted brands with quality-sourced ingredients.

