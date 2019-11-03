This Vegan Rainbow Sushi Roll Is Culinary Arts & Crafts

When it comes to vegan sushi, you can never go wrong with a beautiful rainbow roll. No matter which specific veggies you'd like to feature in your masterpiece, you'll be able to pack in a ton of fiber and nutrients into your creative, colorful meal.

For a healthy hack, swap the sushi rice for brown rice or even quinoa (yes, it's possible!) for an extra boost of fiber, B vitamins, and minerals. This recipe from iina's Sushi Modoki proves that there's tons you can do with simple, plant-based ingredients. So rather than chucking your veggies and whole grains into another kale bowl, try rolling some sushi for a fun (and delicious) afternoon activity.