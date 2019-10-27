How To Make Pumpkin-Spiced Sushi (Yes, Really)

Nothing quite screams fall like the transformation to pumpkin-spiced everything. Pumpkin lattes, candles, hummus, you name it—we're officially in the throes of fall-inspired mania.

But one thing I truly haven't seen before is this idea of pumpkin-spiced sushi. On-brand? Of course. Appetizing? Strangely—also yes. Many vegan sushi joints include squash or pumpkin on their menus, as it gives the roll a similar, soft consistency to traditional maki. That's why I was drawn to ROLLN's newest fall offering, their Triple Pumpkin Roll, as it adds a pumpkin-spiced element to their version of vegetarian sushi. Despite its sweet ingredients, this roll is surprisingly savory. Plus, the quinoa rice is an excellent life-hack to add extra nutrients to your meal.

Below, we're sharing the home-friendly recipe for ROLLN's newest pumpkin sushi roll, so you can create your own masterpiece in the comfort of your own kitchen. Who would've thought a fall activity could include rolling nori sheets?