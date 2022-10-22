The 8 Best Fruit & Vegetable Supplements For Sneaking More Nutrients Into Your Day
There's a reason "eat your veggies" was probably the very first food rule you learned way back when. Whole vegetables and fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and nutrition experts unanimously agree that they're essential for any healthy diet. And yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1 estimates that 9 out of 10 Americans don't get the recommended daily amount (around 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day).
While fruit and vegetable supplements can't replace the real deal, they can be complementary, used to up your intake of certain nutrients, fiber, and phytochemicals, and help you achieve that "just finished a green smoothie" feeling—in a convenient, affordable, and tasty way.
Here's how to find the right one for you, plus eight high-quality options that meet mbg's standards.
Are fruit and vegetable supplements for you?
Fruit and vegetable supplements are made from plant material (the whole botanical or parts of it, like fiber for example) that gets dried before being blended into a powder or placed in a capsule. They're typically packed with dozens of different plants that offer an array of nutrients and phytonutrients. Fruit and vegetable supplements can also be a good source of fiber, probiotics, and digestive enzymes, depending on the product and how comprehensive its formula is.
There are a few reasons to take a fruit and vegetable supplement daily—even if you already eat a plant-forward diet. For starters, each and every plant comes with its own nutritional profile and health perks. So if you love kale and sweet potatoes, you might be missing out on the benefits of, say, the vitamin B9 in watercress or iodine of kelp. In an age where industrial agriculture is stripping farm soil of key microorganisms, many of our crops are also not as nutrient-dense as they once were.
Given these constraints, taking a fruit and vegetable supplement daily can help you fit a wider array of plants, nutrients and phytonutrients into your diet.
Before you take this as your sign to swear off broccoli forever, know that a supplement can't replace your daily serving of whole fruits and vegetables. Supplements don't have quite as much fiber and nutrients as the real deal, and they won't leave your body feeling as full or satiated. So you'll have to have your greens powder and eat your veggies too.
Most fruit and vegetable supplements can be taken at any time of day; whenever you remember. Capsules can be consumed with water while powders can be combined with water or milk, added to a sweet smoothie or savory soup, or snuck into your go-to guacamole or dressing recipe.
The benefits of increasing your intake of key plant nutrients include:
Summary
Of course, not all supplements will be worth your time or money. Here, mbg vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, who has years of experience in nutritional product research, development, and innovation, helped us identify the best ones on the market right now.
How we picked
These are science-backed formulas that provide a blend of a diverse array of high-quality fruits and vegetables. From organic leafy greens and root veggies, to sea vegetables, berries, and more, these products literally embrace a rainbow of plants.
Some of the fruit and vegetable supplements we curated go above and beyond to provide other meaningful bioactives like functional prebiotic fibers, herbal botanicals, micronutrients, probiotics, and more.
Featured brands prioritize quality testing to ensure the potency and purity of each blend. We lean into products that invest in quality botanical raw materials and intentionally exclude cheap additives. Organic options are going above and beyond.
We celebrate and elevate brands in which sustainability is prioritized. For example, we highlight products that use recyclable, eco-friendly packaging and feature carbon-sequestering ingredients like sea veggies.
mbg's picks for the best fruit and vegetable supplements of 2022.
Best organic powder: mindbodygreen organic veggies+
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- Features a blend of 31 powerhouse ingredients, including fruits and vegetables
- Contains prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes
- Whole foods blend with no additives
- Suitable for vegans
Cons
- Reviewers note earthy taste
If you're someone who stalks the Environmental Working Group's dirty dozen list every year, you're going to want to monitor your fruit and vegetable supplement for pesticides too. mbg has you covered with this unique, powerhouse USDA-certified organic blend featuring 31 active ingredients (and zero "other ingredients")—including leafy greens, root vegetables, berries, and nutrient-rich sea vegetables like kelp and algae.
We also fortified this vegan formula with prebiotic fibers, digestive enzymes, and probiotic strains to ensure it goes down easy and packs a punch for gut health. Antioxidant-rich herbs like turmeric and ginger complete the well-rounded formula. The resulting powder has a pleasant earthy flavor that we didn't want to mask with any additives or sugars. Take one scoop out of the recyclable amber glass jar to make your soups, stews, and smoothies all the more nutritious. Read what health experts and home cooks alike have to say about organic veggies+ here.*
Best capsule: Balance of Nature Fruits & Veggies
Pros
- Whole foods blend with no additives
- Suitable for vegans
Cons
- Need to take 6 capsules daily
Want to try another delivery format? Look for a supplement in capsule form, like this solid option from Balance of Nature. The fruit capsules contain a blend of 16 fruits and the veggie capsules pack in 15 vegetables—with zero additives. The ingredients used are GMO-free, and cold-pressed to pack in that all-important plant goodness.
Just beware that with a serving size of six large capsules daily, this option is a bit of a tough pill to swallow. The veggies mix is also not suitable for people with soy allergies.
Best with probiotics: Orgain Organic Superfoods Powder
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- Features blend of 50 whole foods
- Includes probiotics
Cons
- Contains added flavors and gums
- Probiotic strain not specified
This superfood powder gets its pleasant taste from organic berries and spices—and its gut health benefits from one billion probiotics (Bacillus coagulans) in every serving. Reviewers note that it's easy to incorporate into smoothies and post-workout drinks, and it works wonders for assisting with digestive regularity. We appreciate that the blend has zero added sugars, though there are some extra natural flavors and stabilizers thrown in.*
Best for immunity: Your Super Magic Mushroom Superfood Powder
Pros
- Unique mushroom blend
- Contains stress-reducing adaptogens
- Chocolate flavor from cocoa, with no added sugar
- Transparent sourcing
Cons
- Smaller variety of plant ingredients than other formulas
This blend might convince you that mushrooms really are magic. The combination of organic reishi and chaga shrooms delivers beta-glucans—a fiber that's been shown to promote a healthy natural defense system. On top of supporting your immune system, this functional powder is also designed to relieve stress and promote relaxation with the addition of organic ashwagandha.*
Add one teaspoon to your plant-based milks, smoothies, or coffee for a kick of cocoa flavor with no added sugar or artificial flavors. You can sip easy knowing that Your Super—a certified B Corp sustainable company—is super transparent about where its ingredients are sourced from.
Best berry blend: Pure Synergy Organic Berry Power™
Pros
- Features 20 whole fruit ingredients
- Whole foods blend with no additives
- Great taste with no added sugar
Cons
- No vegetables
This fruity blend contains 20 of nature's candies—from classic raspberries and apples to lesser-consumed mangosteen (supports blood sugar balance) and camu-camu berries (an antioxidant powerhouse)—for a colorful array of botanicals. One teaspoon of the no-added-sugar powder a day delivers 100% of your Daily Value recommendation for vitamin C. Reviewers note that even if it wasn't super healthy, they'd still find a way to add it to drinks daily. The taste is that good.*
Best budget: Garden of Life Raw Perfect Superfood Juiced Greens Powder Capsules
Pros
- Affordable
- Contains probiotics and digestive enzymes
- No additives
- Greens sustainably grown in the US
Cons
- 8 capsules serving
- Probiotic strains not specified
Organic vegetables can be expensive, especially when you're buying a bunch of different kinds each week. This affordable supplement packs in a variety of organic greens (kale, celery, cabbage) as well as a few grains, sprouts, and digestive enzymes. Now, it's hard to fit all that into just a few pills, so you'll need to take a hefty eight capsules daily to reap all the immune, digestive, and cognitive benefits. Thankfully, this option does not have any funky additives or sugars, so this is a clean option packed with botanicals.*
Best flavored: Brightcore BrightGreens + Antioxidant Reds
Pros
- Contains digestive enzymes
- Good source of fiber
- Made with organic greens and “reds”
Cons
- Contains added (albeit natural) flavors and sweeteners (stevia)
This fruit and veggies powder has a fun breakdown of "greens" (think: kale, wheat grass, and chlorella) and "reds" (beets, raspberries, goji berries), plus some added turmeric, mushrooms, and digestive enzymes to help your body absorb all those nutrients. The real selling point is the taste, with one reviewer writing "This is the best tasting and most complete superfood product I've tried." It does have a bit of added stevia and natural flavors, but its sugar count still falls below one gram per serving.
Best for children: Amazing Grass Kidz Superfood Berry Blast
Pros
- Blend of 30 whole foods
Cons
- Some ingredients are not organic
- Contains added sugars and stevia
Again, fruit and vegetable supplements can't replace whole foods, so you should still be encouraging your kiddos to eat plenty of those. But this superfood powder can help you sneak some more nutrients into their diet undetected. It packs 30 fruit and vegetable ingredients into a berry-flavored product that's more palatable for kids (and choosy adults too). While it does have added sugar, it's a modest 2 grams per serving—a small price to pay for the benefits.
How to choose.
Unsure which fruit and vegetable supplement will fit your needs? These tips can help you find your perfect fit:
- Consider your diet: What fruits and vegetables are you already eating on a daily basis? Choosing a supplement that features some new additions can help ensure you're getting more plant variety in your diet, as well as a more complete array of nutrients and phytonutrients.
- Consider sensitivities and allergies: Since fruit and vegetable supplements are so concentrated, you'll want to be careful that yours doesn't contain any ingredients that could potentially irritate your system. The same goes for pesticides: If you're wary of chemical additives in your whole foods, you'll definitely want to make sure your concentrated supplements are certified organic.
- Consider taste and format: Most fruit and vegetable supplements are meant to be consumed daily or routinely—so you'll want to make sure yours comes in a format you can commit to as part of your nutrition ritual. Read up on its taste (if a powder) and serving size (if a capsule) before committing.
FAQ
Do fruit and vegetable supplements work?
Yes, fruit and vegetable supplements "work" in the sense that they deliver an array of botanicals a typical diet would not deliver daily, as well as key plant nutrients to your body. However, they should not be taken as a replacement for whole foods, and will work best when taken in tandem with an already plant-rich diet.
Side effects of fruit and vegetable supplements
High-quality fruit and vegetable supplements—like the ones on this list—are generally considered very safe, but as always you should ask your doctor before adding a new one to your routine, particularly if you have specific health concerns or food sensitivities.
What vitamins should you take if you don’t eat vegetables?
Fruit and vegetable supplements are more about delivering a diverse array of botanicals and select nutrients and less about serving up all your essential daily vitamin needs (you’ll want to look for a comprehensive, high-quality multivitamin for that particular task). Many of the supplements featured on this list will deliver some amount of leafy green veggies as part of a larger blend. But since they can't replace whole foods, you'll really want to try to find some vegetables that are palatable to you first.
The takeaway.
Fruit and vegetable supplements offer a concentrated form of fruits and vegetables, and they can help increase the number of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients you consume daily. The options on this list are the crème de la crème of plant-powered supplements that taste great and pack a nutritional punch. But they will be the most effective in promoting steady digestion, a sharp mind, and better overall health when incorporated into a healthy, whole-foods diet—so don't skimp on your mushrooms and kale just yet!*
