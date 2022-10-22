Fruit and vegetable supplements are made from plant material (the whole botanical or parts of it, like fiber for example) that gets dried before being blended into a powder or placed in a capsule. They're typically packed with dozens of different plants that offer an array of nutrients and phytonutrients. Fruit and vegetable supplements can also be a good source of fiber, probiotics, and digestive enzymes, depending on the product and how comprehensive its formula is.

There are a few reasons to take a fruit and vegetable supplement daily—even if you already eat a plant-forward diet. For starters, each and every plant comes with its own nutritional profile and health perks. So if you love kale and sweet potatoes, you might be missing out on the benefits of, say, the vitamin B9 in watercress or iodine of kelp. In an age where industrial agriculture is stripping farm soil of key microorganisms, many of our crops are also not as nutrient-dense as they once were.

Given these constraints, taking a fruit and vegetable supplement daily can help you fit a wider array of plants, nutrients and phytonutrients into your diet.

Before you take this as your sign to swear off broccoli forever, know that a supplement can't replace your daily serving of whole fruits and vegetables. Supplements don't have quite as much fiber and nutrients as the real deal, and they won't leave your body feeling as full or satiated. So you'll have to have your greens powder and eat your veggies too.

Most fruit and vegetable supplements can be taken at any time of day; whenever you remember. Capsules can be consumed with water while powders can be combined with water or milk, added to a sweet smoothie or savory soup, or snuck into your go-to guacamole or dressing recipe.

The benefits of increasing your intake of key plant nutrients include: