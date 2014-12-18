 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
What Is Kombu + Why You Should Be Eating It

What Is Kombu + Why You Should Be Eating It

Lisa Gatti
Written by Lisa Gatti
December 18, 2014

Kombu (pronounced KOM-boo) is an edible sea vegetable. Hailing from Japan, it's most historically used as one of the three main ingredients in 'dashi' noodle broth as a flavor enhancer (and can pretty much be used in most broths for the same benefit). It can be found dried (which is how it's used in broths), pickled in vinegar or eaten fresh.

The other common use for kombu is to help make food, especially beans, more easily digestible.

How?

The amino acids in the sea vegetable help break down the heavy starches in the beans, helping them move through your body a bit easier. The glutamic acid in kombu is also responsible for its umami flavor. It also reduces cooking times for the beans, as it helps to soften them while they boil.

Kombu is increasingly recognized in Western culture for its health and culinary benefits, with companies like Eden Foods using it in their canned beans instead of adding salt.

How To Cook With Kombu

A Tuscan White Bean soup is delicious, nutritious and reminiscent of Tuscany in the spring. In this version, kombu is added for a helpful aid to the beans, helping them cook quicker and digest easier. As you'll see below, a piece of dried kombu is added to the broth along with the beans and vegetables to simmer away.

Kale is another addition to this traditional Italian soup, adding superfood benefits like higher energy and brighter moods. This soup makes for the perfect soothing winter meal.

Tuscan White Bean + Kale Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 15-oz cans of cannellini beans (BPA free-brand recommended)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1 bunch of kale, de-ribbed and cut into 1 inch ribbons
  • 1 (28oz) jar of diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced
  • 1-inch piece of dried kombu
  • sea salt + pepper to taste
  • fresh sage leaf to garnish

Preparation

1. In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil and sauté the onion at medium heat until almost fully translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add the kale, tomatoes, beans, kombu, salt and pepper.

2. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially, and allow to simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the kombu and garnish with fresh sage before serving.

Cover Photo: Shutterstock

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Lisa Gatti
Lisa Gatti
Lisa Gatti is a nutrition and digestive wellness expert, and owner of Culinary Therapy, LLC, a global nutrition practice based in NY. Culinary Therapy is all about simple, delicious...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-kombu-and-why-you-should-be-eating-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!