Not many skin care ingredients can help clear clogged pores, smooth fine lines, hydrate, and fade dark spots. Then again, not many skin care ingredients can thrive in the salty depths of the ocean. Of course, we’re talking about algae: The Swiss Army knife of skin care can benefit your complexion in a dazzling number of ways. (Read all about ‘em here!)

But experts believe there are nearly 73,000 species of algae, and we’ve only begun to scratch the surface in terms of their unique assets. Although, one popular type of seaweed is highly sought after in the beauty space: Check your labels for sea moss—it has some pretty swoon-worthy benefits for skin.