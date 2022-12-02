For the most part, sebaceous filaments live invisible lives, helping to flow sebum beneath the skin's surface. It's when you do notice some specks (usually a yellowish, off-white, or even gray color) that it becomes an issue: Ever pull your skin taut to find small, white pinpoints dotting the area? This means your pores have clogged up with too much sebum, dead skin, and bacteria. "These are annoying cosmetically," says board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., as you can't really feel them beneath your fingers.