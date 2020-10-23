Ever peered into the mirror to find a cluster of dark dots on your nose? They may look like blackheads; they may feel like blackheads; they may even pop up where pesky blackheads tend to rear their oxidized heads. But here’s the thing: Those dots are something else entirely. In fact, they’re not even a type of acne at all.

What are these specks we speak of? It turns out, you may be dealing with sebaceous filaments. But don’t become too concerned, because everybody has them—some are just more noticeable than others.

Below, derms explain everything you need to know about the blackhead lookalikes.