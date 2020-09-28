Blackheads are stubborn little specks—if you've ever gone head-to-head with a cluster of spots, you likely know how frustrating it is to clear those pores. And when they crowd the tiny crevices of your nose? It's all the more aggravating.

Even if you smear on the best blackhead removers you can find, there are a couple of reasons you might not see results. First, some blackheads are tunneled super deep, which makes them much harder to remove. The second, as board-certified dermatologist Lindsay Zubritsky, M.D., explains in a recent TikTok video, you might be dealing with a separate issue entirely. "Fun fact," she says. "The blackheads on your nose aren't actually even blackheads." Um, what?

If you've done everything and more to get rid of your blackheads but those spots still persist, read on.