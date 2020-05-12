Notice little black specks on your face? Those are blackheads, a form of acne that happens when pores get blocked with dead skin cells, daily debris, and oil; then, the top layer of all that trapped gunk darkens from oxidation, resulting in an enlarged, clogged, black-looking pore. Let’s get one thing out of the way: Blackheads does not mean your face is “dirty”—people with even the most prestige of skin care routines get blackheads. But if you find that you get them more regularly, you can find products—from daily gels and toners to weekly treatments—that specifically target these pesky spots. Here, our favorites to choose from.