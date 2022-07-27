Beauty We Found Them: The 13 Best Moisturizers For Oily Skin mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

Here's a not-so-surprising fact: Those with oily skin still need to moisturize daily. If you avoid moisturizing your skin, it will produce even more sebum (aka oil) to hydrate itself. As a result, that overproduction of sebum can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. Seems counterintuitive, doesn't it? Instead, you should hydrate your skin right after cleansing to get ahead of this process. Whether you're oily all over, have oily and dry areas (i.e. combination skin), or are simply looking for a lighter formula to slather on during the warmer months, here are the very best hydrators that serve just the right amount of shine.

Ingredients to look for:

When we asked board-certified dermatologist Jenny Liu, M.D., FAAD, which ingredients are best for oily skin, she suggested looking for something with water-based ingredients, like glycerin or hyaluronic acid. These humectants are super lightweight and can add slip to the formula, which helps give it that airy feel. In addition, ingredients like niacinamide, green tea, and salicylic acid can help control sebum production, Liu says. Niacinamide, in particular, helps balance sebum production and acne-prone skin (while oily skin doesn't automatically mean you're acne-prone, the skin types do tend to go hand in hand): One study showed that applying a topical formula of 4% niacinamide treated moderate acne just as well as 1% of a topical antibiotic. Salicylic acid, of course, is the oil-soluble BHA we know and love: It can break through oily skin and penetrate deep inside the pores to help unclog them at the source. As a result, it can help exfoliate the skin and remove excess oil, as well as balance sebum levels in the skin.

How we picked: Clean + effective ingredients We look for moisturizers with clean and naturally-derived ingredients that contribute to maintaining healthy skin. If there’s something in a formula we don’t love, we’ll call it out. Expert-guided We consulted skin care experts to guide our picks. This way, we’re finding options with dermatologist-backed ingredients. Some of these picks have even been recommended directly by our expert source. Tried + tested Our beauty team has tested a number of these products. When that wasn’t possible, we searched authenticated customer reviews to bring you accurate information about the sensorial experience. Variety While all of these picks are great for oily skin, some are better for certain skin concerns than others. Below you’ll find picks for those with sensitive, acne-prone, and mature skin. In addition, we offer budget-friendly options for those looking to save without compromising on quality.

