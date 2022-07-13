Many popular gel moisturizers leave your skin feeling great in the moment, but then lead to dryness later in the day, which can trigger even more oil production (yikes!). The Farmacy formula avoids this issue by combining a variety of oily-skin friendly hero ingredients in one product. These include:

Niacinamide: Arguably one of the best ingredients for combating excess oil, niacinamide has been shown to significantly lower sebum excretion rates after 2 to 4 weeks of use. As sebum production levels out, you’ll experience less shine.

Hyaluronic acid + polyglutamic acid: These buzzy ingredients work alongside glycerin to pull water into the skin and give a hydrated (but not oily) appearance. They’re also classified as humectants, which means the Daily Greens Moisturizer will help pull water into the skin.

Moringa + papaya extract: Moringa has about seven times more Vitamin C than oranges, while papaya extract demonstrates powerful antioxidant properties that contribute to combating oxidative stress in clinical studies. But unlike other antioxidants delivered in an oil form, these extracts can arrive without the grease-inducing ingredients.

Equally important to the ingredients in the formula are those the moisturizer skips. You won’t find any mineral oil or synthetic fragrances in this clean formula.