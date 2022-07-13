This Editor-Approved Moisturizer Is Finally Back In Stock (& On Sale)
It’s a common misconception that oily skin doesn’t need moisturizer. While I totally get the thought process, it’s simply untrue. In fact, skipping your moisturizer when you’re feeling oily can actually cause your skin to produce even more oil to compensate for the lack of hydration.
Luckily, there’s an easy way to keep your skin hydrated without making it feel greasy: a water-based gel moisturizer. Unlike heavy cream or face oil, it quickly absorbs into skin without leaving a sticky residue—and there’s no formula I love more than the Farmacy Daily Greens Moisturizer.
Why Farmacy’s Daily Greens Moisturizer is perfect for oily skin.
Many popular gel moisturizers leave your skin feeling great in the moment, but then lead to dryness later in the day, which can trigger even more oil production (yikes!). The Farmacy formula avoids this issue by combining a variety of oily-skin friendly hero ingredients in one product. These include:
Niacinamide: Arguably one of the best ingredients for combating excess oil, niacinamide has been shown to significantly lower sebum excretion rates after 2 to 4 weeks of use. As sebum production levels out, you’ll experience less shine.
Hyaluronic acid + polyglutamic acid: These buzzy ingredients work alongside glycerin to pull water into the skin and give a hydrated (but not oily) appearance. They’re also classified as humectants, which means the Daily Greens Moisturizer will help pull water into the skin.
Moringa + papaya extract: Moringa has about seven times more Vitamin C than oranges, while papaya extract demonstrates powerful antioxidant properties that contribute to combating oxidative stress in clinical studies. But unlike other antioxidants delivered in an oil form, these extracts can arrive without the grease-inducing ingredients.
Equally important to the ingredients in the formula are those the moisturizer skips. You won’t find any mineral oil or synthetic fragrances in this clean formula.
Why I’m so impressed.
After going through countless bottles, squeeze tubes, and pots of different skin hydrators claiming to be lightweight yet effective, I’m relieved to finally find an option that performs—and I’m not the only one.
This hydrating pick actually went out of stock on Amazon, but it’s officially back. Better yet, it’s actually discounted for the final hours of Prime Day. And yes, I will be stocking up; it’s rare to find a moisturizer that can help reduce oil production, restore hydration, and deliver a boost of antioxidants to your skin.
The takeaway.
Whether you’re prone to excess oil exclusively in the summer months or produce extra shine year-round, the Farmacy Greens Daily Green Moisturizer is bound to be your next staple hydrator. The formula is packed with the best hydrating ingredients for oily skin sans synthetic fragrance, mineral oil, or any other unnecessary additives. Plus, it’s nearly 20% off for Prime Day 2022. (And if you’re looking for other ways to tend to oily skin, check out these derm-backed strategies.)
