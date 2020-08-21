Discovering your skin type is, arguably, the cornerstone of skin care. After all, you can’t begin to approach targeted treatments without knowing what kinds of formulas work best for your skin.

And while a lucky few can identify their skin type right off the bat—be it dry, oily, or acne-prone—most of the time it’s not so obvious. Case in point: combination skin. Like its title suggests, combination skin is more of a skin type hybrid, and it’s not so easy to point out.

Think you might have combination skin? We tapped the experts for the most common signposts of this skin type, plus which products you should use to keep your combination skin glowing.