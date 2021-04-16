Of all the ways to frame your face, bangs and brows tend to receive the most hype. As they should, considering the right chop or eyebrow style can enhance your features and accentuate your face shape. But make no mistake: Your blush placement matters, too.

"Where you decide to place your blush can change the look of your face (it's just as impactful as brow definition and shape)," says makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. A strategic sweep of blush can sculpt your cheekbones for a lifted beat or make you look like your cheeks are youthful and plump, practically bursting with moisture—it just depends on application.

And while you can ultimately swirl on a blush any way you please—if it makes you feel beautiful, there's no reason you should change your habits!—the pros do have their go-to tips for each face shape. We tapped Compton for her guidelines.