mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
How To Apply Blush According To Your Face Shape, From A Makeup Artist

How To Apply Blush According To Your Face Shape, From A Makeup Artist

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
redhead woman with freckles studio profile portrait

Image by Andrea Obzerova / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 16, 2021 — 13:02 PM

Of all the ways to frame your face, bangs and brows tend to receive the most hype. As they should, considering the right chop or eyebrow style can enhance your features and accentuate your face shape. But make no mistake: Your blush placement matters, too.

"Where you decide to place your blush can change the look of your face (it's just as impactful as brow definition and shape)," says makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. A strategic sweep of blush can sculpt your cheekbones for a lifted beat or make you look like your cheeks are youthful and plump, practically bursting with moisture—it just depends on application. 

And while you can ultimately swirl on a blush any way you please—if it makes you feel beautiful, there's no reason you should change your habits!—the pros do have their go-to tips for each face shape. We tapped Compton for her guidelines. 

How to use blush to enhance your face shape. 

As a general rule: Applying blush inward toward the apples creates a soft fullness, while blending outward toward the temples creates lift and definition. See below for each application tutorial: 

Advertisement

1. Round

According to Compton, the best application for round face shapes is to contour your blush. Because round faces have no sharp angles, you can add some definition and shape to your features with a sharper blush application. "Place your blush directly above your cheekbone, and blend to create the illusion of sculpted cheekbones," suggests Compton. 

2. Square

On the other hand, square faces tend to have plenty of definition already. If you choose, you can soften up angular features by applying blush on the apples of your cheeks, directly under the eyes. "You will draw attention toward the center of your face," says Compton, and round the cheeks a bit. 

3. Heart

Heart-shaped faces—with their narrower jaw and wider forehead—can also fare well with what Compton calls the blush "halo effect." Concentrate the pigment on the apples of your cheeks to focus the attention center. You can diffuse the blush upward toward the temples as well to complement those naturally high cheekbones. 

Advertisement

4. Oval

Oval face shapes tend to have no sharp angles, yet they have slightly curved outer edges. That said, adding or softening angles isn't totally necessary—but you can always sculpt the face if you choose by placing your blush on the highest point of your cheekbones. "Where you would typically highlight," adds Compton. 

5. Diamond

Diamond faces already have high, high cheekbones—accentuate them further by sweeping a blush in a "C" shape from the temples inward. "If you want to enhance your cheekbones, try applying a highlighting blush formula with added pearl that will reflect light on the highest point of your cheekbone," notes Compton. She touts the Kjaer Weis Refillable Cream Blush for a luminous peachy hue.

Advertisement

6. Rectangular

To balance out sharp angles, you'll want to concentrate the blush on the apples of the cheeks to bring in some fullness. You may also want to apply blush in a straight line from the pupils outward (read: not a "C" shape or lifted toward the temples). Rectangular faces tend to be longer than they are wide, and a straight-across application can shorten the face a bit. 

A tip for all face shapes. 

Each face shape may require a slight tweak, but if you're just looking for lift, you can stick to Compton's universal tip: "Place the blush on the highest point of your cheekbone, underneath the outer corner of your eye, and blend up toward the hairline and in toward your pupil to diffuse." Again, a higher blush placement creates more of a sculpted look, while blush on the apples offers more of a soft roundness. 

And contrary to popular belief, she says you shouldn't smile when applying your blush. "Smiling lifts the apples of your cheeks, so when you stop smiling, your blush placement will actually be lower with a straight face." Plus, the formula can settle into any creases after you relax your face muscles. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Blush can quite literally change the shape of your face—so if you're trying to add definition or to balance out any sharp angles, a tap of rouge goes a long way. At the end of the day, though, your makeup is about you, and there are no stringent rules you need to follow. Compton agrees: "It really does not matter," she says. "Apply blush in a way that makes you feel most beautiful."

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Wellness Trends

It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA

Jason Wachob
It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA
Beauty

If Your Sensitive Skin Feels Tight & Dry After The Shower, You May Need This

Jamie Schneider
If Your Sensitive Skin Feels Tight & Dry After The Shower, You May Need This
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Routines

Your Legs Will Feel Like Jelly After This Efficient 4-Minute Inner-Thigh Workout

Abby Moore
Your Legs Will Feel Like Jelly After This Efficient 4-Minute Inner-Thigh Workout
Recipes

Leafy Greens Are Important — But Are You Eating Enough Leafy Reds? Try This Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
Leafy Greens Are Important — But Are You Eating Enough Leafy Reds? Try This Recipe
Beauty

How Well Do You Know Your Skin Care Labels? 8 Sneaky Ingredients To Watch

Jamie Schneider
How Well Do You Know Your Skin Care Labels? 8 Sneaky Ingredients To Watch
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

The One Game-Changing Food A Nutritional Psychiatrist Loves For Brain Health

Olivia Giacomo
The One Game-Changing Food A Nutritional Psychiatrist Loves For Brain Health
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Tool For Fighting Loneliness, According To A Neuropsychiatrist

Dilip Jeste, M.D.
This Is The Best Tool For Fighting Loneliness, According To A Neuropsychiatrist
Integrative Health

An Essential Oil Blend To Help You Fall Asleep (& Stay Asleep)

Sarah Regan
An Essential Oil Blend To Help You Fall Asleep (& Stay Asleep)
Love

What Do You Say When Someone's Gaslighting You? A Therapist's Go-To Comebacks

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Do You Say When Someone's Gaslighting You? A Therapist's Go-To Comebacks
Recipes

A Low-Stress Guide To The Perfect Vegetarian Grilled Dinner Party

Eliza Sullivan
A Low-Stress Guide To The Perfect Vegetarian Grilled Dinner Party
Spirituality

8 Essential Lessons On Living A Meaningful Life, From A Monastery

Dorothea Gundtoft
8 Essential Lessons On Living A Meaningful Life, From A Monastery
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-apply-blush-for-your-face-shape

Your article and new folder have been saved!