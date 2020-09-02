There are a few popular routes to take, here (the first, a tad more practical; the latter, a bit more fun). First up: Simply take some measuring tape across your face at its widest points, then measure the length. "If your face is the same width and length, it's most likely square or round," says O'Connor (then you can differentiate between the two depending on how sharp your angles are). "If it's wider at the forehead, it's most likely a diamond or heart" (check how narrow the hairline is in order to tell). And if your face is longer than it is wide? Depending on your angles—or lack thereof—you likely have an oval or rectangular shape.