There may only be six common face shapes, but determining which category you fall into can be a toilsome task. How can you tell if your face is more rectangular or square? Diamond or heart-shaped? And get this: Some people have a blend of two face shapes, which makes researching the perfect haircut all the more nuanced. All the specifics can make your head spin—regardless of shape.

Of course, professional hairstylists can take one look at your bone structure and know exactly how to style your mane. So we tapped their pro tips: Here’s how to figure out your face shape match, as well as which hairstyle elements would suit you best (read: hair cuts are no one size fits all, but there are certain style traits that work better for head shapes than others).

Now, having said all of this: You really can just get whatever hairstyle you fancy. Your hair is about, well, you—not what you "think" you need to look like. But if you want to use this as a guide to help inform your decision, by all means.