These bangs have a sharp line, clean cutoff, and are usually styled straight, either from the natural texture or manually straightened. (This is because waves and curls naturally create dimension and texture, so they don’t convey the same flat edge.) Because of this, these are the hardest bangs to grow out.

“Bangs that are cut straight across do have a few frustrating days ahead when growing them out. Mainly because they don’t blend or connect to the rest of the hair,” says celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, brand ambassador for new natural brand Better Natured.

So what should you do? Well, it might require a salon visit. “If it’s possible on your next visit to the salon, ask your stylist to soften the corners by cutting a very small section at a 45 degree angle so that it has a bit more connection to the rest of the hair,” he says. “If in that visit you can have them soften the ends of the bangs by either point cutting them to give them texture so the grow out process will be kinder, or gently using the thinning shears to do the same thing. Adding softness to the bangs will make it an easier process to grow out your bangs.”

If you can’t make it to the salon, or would rather tend to the problem by yourself, use this at-home hair trimming technique from celebrity hairstylist and Biolage brand ambassador Sunnie Brook: Use a wide-tooth comb to break up your ends, then grab a section of your hair and cut into the strands, scissors facing you. This trick, Brook says, is great for removing split ends and giving a more textured look. "It gives the hair more of a tapered end rather than a blunt end," Brook says. This tactic also gives you a more forgiving finish.