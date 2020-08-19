Once you’ve decided to grow out your short ‘do, the transition phase can be a bit grueling to tackle. Whether you’ve decided to go for the big chop (aka, cutting off all of your relaxed hair to grow out your natural texture) or are over your pixie cut, you may be wondering: How can I grow out my hair, and how long will it take?

Which is why we want to share everything we’ve learned about growing out short hair, plus how to style it during those in-between stages. Below, you’ll find a bank of hairstylist tips and tricks.