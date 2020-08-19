mindbodygreen

Beauty

How To Grow Your Hair Out: 6 Tips From Hairstylists + How To Style Any Awkward Phases

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman brushing long brown hair

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 19, 2020 — 1:30 AM

Once you’ve decided to grow out your short ‘do, the transition phase can be a bit grueling to tackle. Whether you’ve decided to go for the big chop (aka, cutting off all of your relaxed hair to grow out your natural texture) or are over your pixie cut, you may be wondering: How can I grow out my hair, and how long will it take? 

Which is why we want to share everything we’ve learned about growing out short hair, plus how to style it during those in-between stages. Below, you’ll find a bank of hairstylist tips and tricks. 

How long does it take for hair to grow?

Timing does vary from person to person, but hair typically grows half an inch per month on average (if you do the math, that’s six inches of growth per year), no matter the texture of your strands. Although if you do have curls, you also may have to account for shrinkage: “The hair can deceivingly appear as though it’s grown half of that,” says texture specialist and artistic director at Matrix Michelle O'Connor. To truly assess your progress, hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of natural hair care brand Miss Jessie's, suggests gently stretching your curls with your fingers in order to see the length. 

Of course, if your strands are dry, brittle, and frayed, that could slow the growth down quite substantially. That said, a key component of growing out short hair is to help strengthen the hair you have.

Advertisement

6 tips to grow your hair out.

These six tips below are necessary for piling on those inches. 

1. Decrease your use of hot tools. 

You may be itching to heat style your hair, lest you encounter an awkward phase or two when embarking on your hair growth journey. While you might want to reach for the trusty blow dryer and blast those strands smooth, those hot tools may do more harm than good when it comes to healthy hair growth. “Avoiding hot tools is a great way to protect your hair from heat damage as it grows,” says Nick Stenson, celebrity hairstylist and artistic director at Matrix.

Now, the occasional blow-dry won’t blow all your progress (just make sure you always incorporate a thermal protectant), but if you’re partial to heat styling each and every day, you might want to cut back and give your hair a break. Branch agrees: “Air-dry is the best dry,” she notes.

Advertisement

2. Wear protective styles.

For those with textured or natural hair, you might want to rely on protective styles, especially as you begin the journey from short to long. As Branch has previously told us about hair growth: “Protective hairstyles are wonderful for growing hair out, transitioning between two different hair textures (i.e., textured versus straightened), minimizing the daily hair routine, covering the ends of hair, and safeguarding natural hair against harsh seasonal elements and damaging environmental factors.” 

Think box braids, flat twists, jumbo cornrows, and so much more; just remember to switch out the braids every two to three weeks (this prevents hair breakage, says Branch) and make sure they aren’t pulled too tightly—chronic too-tight hairstyles can lead to traction alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss.

3. Moisturize your hair.

You’ve likely heard it once or twice by now: Healthy hair grows faster. Not only does nourished, conditioned hair appear longer and fuller, but it also prevents breakage and split ends (which, it turns out, can hinder hair growth). That’s why hydration is key for transitioning your hair, especially if your tresses are brittle and fragile already. Tending to the strands with treatments (like this softening treatment and this strengthening conditioner) can help lock in moisture and improve the integrity of your hair. 

Advertisement

4. Cleanse the scalp.

And in terms of the scalp, cleaning and moisturizing the skin is imperative for healthy hair growth—after all, that growth starts up top in those follicles. When you don’t cleanse the scalp effectively, you can accumulate buildup (from dirt, oil, and products) that can actually block the opening of the follicle. “That buildup starts to slowly suffocate your hair root," trained trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan has told us, which can limit or affect the quality of hair growth. 

That said, make sure you’re cleansing the scalp as needed, with a good shampoo. The specific products may vary, depending on your scalp type (some have drier scalps in need of moisture, others have oily scalps prone to buildup), but everyone needs a gentle wash on the regular.

5. Try supportive supplements.

Approaching hair growth internally is a great way to promote healthy, long locks (growth stems from inside those follicles, after all). That’s where targeted supplements come in, to promote hair growth from the inside-out.*

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails, featuring biotin.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

Specifically, “Supplements that contain biotin are a great additional source of nutrients,” says O’Connor.* That’s because biotin provides the body with specific amino acids that make up keratin, which is what makes up each strand of hair. Research has even shown that low levels of biotin is linked to hair loss.* In addition to that famed B vitamin, collagen can also provide the body with those keratin-building amino acids; perhaps that’s why studies have found taking both of these supplements can support hair growth.*

Advertisement

6. Get regular trims—really! 

OK, so trimming your ends doesn’t actually stimulate the hair follicles—but snipping split ends is necessary for staving off breakage, which ultimately can lead to slower growth. Whether you opt for a micro-trim or a hair “dusting” just to eliminate the frays, well, that’s up to you. 

But according to Stenson, you may want to choose a regular trim, as it can keep awkward phases to a minimum. “By regularly trimming up the neckline and keeping it manicured for the first few months, [clients] are able to then grow their hair beyond the one length bob with less awkward stages,” Stenson says. It sounds a bit counterintuitive—shouldn’t growing out your hair require less trims?—but consider it a necessary tune-up for healthy, even growth. 

How to style your hair as it grows out.

While stashing your hot tools might be best as you grow out a long mane, you can still have fun with styles (and hide any awkward stages, while you’re at it). Branch offers more than a few tips to try once you tuck your blow dryer away: “Play with wigs. Switch your hair part from one side to another, or try a middle hair part. Tuck hair under the nape of your neck with pins for a quick bob. Don a stunning high ponytail piece.” The world is your oyster. 

O'Connor is also partial to fun hair pieces for transitioning hair, like embellishments and bold headbands. She's also on-board with switching up your part: "Side parts are always chic on short hair, regardless of its its straight or curly," she adds.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

While growing out short hair takes some time, there are a host of things to do to speed up the growth process, as well as styling tips to look chic at every stage. To spur growth and minimize in-between, awkward phases, keep these suggestions top of mind for your healthiest head of hair yet.

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

These Pots Water Your Plants For You — And They Couldn't Be Easier To Use

Emma Loewe
These Pots Water Your Plants For You — And They Couldn't Be Easier To Use
Beauty

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts

Jamie Schneider
So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts
Integrative Health

One Reason Your Digestion Could Be Off (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Food)

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
One Reason Your Digestion Could Be Off (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Food)
Integrative Health

Feelings & Sensations To Expect During Your First Acupuncture Session

Sarah Regan
Feelings & Sensations To Expect During Your First Acupuncture Session
Beauty

Forehead Fine Lines Creeping In? A Supplement To Help Smooth Skin

Alexandra Engler
Forehead Fine Lines Creeping In? A Supplement To Help Smooth Skin
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In Kombucha Really? Nutritionists Explain

Eliza Sullivan
How Much Caffeine Is In Kombucha Really? Nutritionists Explain
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?

Abby Moore
What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?
Functional Food

Corn Isn't Always Bad: Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It

Abby Moore
Corn Isn't Always Bad: Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It
Parenting

5 Simple Shifts To Help Overwhelmed Parents Find Moments Of Joy

Alexandra Engler
5 Simple Shifts To Help Overwhelmed Parents Find Moments Of Joy
Beauty

Why This Little Area On The Face Always Gets Dry & Red + How To Fix It

Alexandra Engler
Why This Little Area On The Face Always Gets Dry & Red + How To Fix It
Love

What Makes Love Fade In Long-Term Relationships? A Psychologist Explains

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
What Makes Love Fade In Long-Term Relationships? A Psychologist Explains
Recipes

5 Healthy Breakfasts With 5 Ingredients Or Less To Start Your Day Right

Eliza Sullivan
5 Healthy Breakfasts With 5 Ingredients Or Less To Start Your Day Right
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-grow-out-your-hair

Your article and new folder have been saved!