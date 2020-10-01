First things first: You don't want to stray too much from your natural shape. (This may require you to grow yours out, so if you need guidance, here's how the pros do it.) For example, if you have arched brows, it'll be quite difficult to achieve a true, straight brow without plucking them too thin. You can slightly modify them to match a certain shape, but use the guide as mere inspiration for your natural brows. "[It's about] leaning into what you have and not working too hard against it," notes Healy.