Here comes the legwork: First, you’ll want to make sure each brow is symmetrical—starting, ending, and peaking at the same place. Makeup artist Riku Campo suggests using an eyebrow brush or pencil as a measuring tool: “Place an eyebrow brush or pencil on one side of your nose and point it straight up toward your brows: This is where your brows should start,” he writes. “Anything between that point and your other eyebrow can be tweezed or shaved.”

As for where they should peak, he notes: “Leaving the brush at the side of your nose, point it diagonally from your nostril to the outside edge of your iris: This is where your brows should arch.” And, finally, where the tails terminate: “Point your brush from the outside corner of your nose diagonally to the outside corner of your eye: This is where your brows should end,” Campo writes.

After you have mapped out your goal brows, you can remove any stray hairs or fill in any gaps within your desired shape. Et voilà: professional-grade brows in a snap. Although, don't be too crushed if they don't look like an exact, symmetrical pair—as the popular saying goes, your brows are sisters, not twins.