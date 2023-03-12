Over-plucking your brows is so common that it almost seems like everyone has had a thin brow era—but not in a cute or trendy way. The second you make your brows too thin for your liking and look in the mirror, the lesson is learned and written in stone: Put the tweezers down.

The bad news? Not every over-plucked brow will grow back perfectly, if at all. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to re-grow your brows and encourage thicker arches—here are few tips to keep in mind if you’ve gone too far.