While younger generations may see bleached brows making an appearance on magazines and social media for the first time, it’s hardly a cutting-edge look. In the 90s, countless avant-garde fashion photoshoots and runways claimed the effortless, minimalistic look.

After making an appearance on the runway, celebrities, angsty teens, and fashion lovers followed suit. After all, dyeing your brows is incredibly DIY-friendly, compared to many other modern trends that cost a pretty penny and limit access to those belonging to certain economic brackets.

While accessibility is a major benefit, we can’t ignore the obvious: Bleach isn’t the best ingredient for the health of your brows. What’s more, it’s almost impossible to prevent the bleach from touching your skin, which (as you might guess) is extremely dangerous as it can lead to a burn, rash, and irritation—especially for those with sensitive skin. That's why the celeb set see licensed professionals before sporting bleached brows; it's very unlikely that they're bleaching from home.