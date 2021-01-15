Discovering your go-to concealer is cause for celebration. After all, the mighty concealer has a number of demands to meet—ideally, a flawless number would mask under eye circles, spot treat, and brighten up discoloration all in a few strategically placed swipes. You want just the right amount of coverage for the task (read: buildable, yet not too sheer), an application that melts into skin, and a moisturizing formula that won’t flake off midday. So when you find the one? Well, it’s a bit like finding The One (for us beauty folk, anyway).

If you’re in the market for a new concealer, let us play matchmaker. From covering up blemishes to hydrating the under-eyes, these are our top clean picks.