We know we’re not alone when we say the only thing more daunting than trimming your own ends is taking shears to your precious eyebrows. After all, while the tiny hairs do eventually grow back (assuming the follicles aren't scarred or damaged), it takes a bit longer to revert back to full, feathery arches. Plus, it’s a bit more difficult to hide a botched brow trim than a DIY dusting gone wrong.

All that to say, if you can hang tight for a professional to tend to your brows, we suggest waiting it out—unruly brows be damned. But if your brows do fall on the really bushy side, you might need some extra cleanup care in between sessions.

Ahead, experts weigh in on how to trim your eyebrows just right.