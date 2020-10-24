How To Trim Your Eyebrows In 6 Easy Steps, From Experts Who Have Seen It All
We know we’re not alone when we say the only thing more daunting than trimming your own ends is taking shears to your precious eyebrows. After all, while the tiny hairs do eventually grow back (assuming the follicles aren't scarred or damaged), it takes a bit longer to revert back to full, feathery arches. Plus, it’s a bit more difficult to hide a botched brow trim than a DIY dusting gone wrong.
All that to say, if you can hang tight for a professional to tend to your brows, we suggest waiting it out—unruly brows be damned. But if your brows do fall on the really bushy side, you might need some extra cleanup care in between sessions.
Ahead, experts weigh in on how to trim your eyebrows just right.
First, what do you need?
Your success, say the pros, depends entirely on your toolkit. Here’s what they recommend:
- Brow scissors: Ah, the most important tool of them all. “I prefer a scissor with straight blades, not curves,” says brow expert Joey Healy. He recommends this pressure driven scissor, as it's easy to hold in both hands (no finger holes, which can be difficult to maneuver in your nondominant hand). Some might opt for nail scissors in a pinch, but these often have a curved blade or soft, rounded edges—Healy recommends investing in a scissor that has a straight, very sharp blade.
- Spoolie brush: To brush up the hairs before trimming.
- Tweezers: To pluck any stray hairs out of place
- Brow gel: To set the brow hairs when you’re done.
- Brow pencil (optional): To fill in any gaps after the fact.
How to trim your eyebrows: A 6-step guide.
Let us say before getting started: You’re not trying to give your brows a haircut, here. Leave the brow transformations to the professionals, we plead.
However, you can use this at-home guide to trim any glaring stragglers you just have to get rid of. Just follow the steps below:
Step 1: Brush up brow hairs.
“One of the biggest mistakes people make is they do not brush the hairs up before they trim,” says Alicia Halpin, esthetician and owner of Foundation Beauty & Esthetics. When you brush up those hairs, you’re able to see where the actual length hits above the hairline; if you just cut from the middle of the brow where the hairs are laying flat, you run the risk of losing a ton of precious brow.
After brushing up the hairs, you should see where the majority of them lie along the hairline, and where a few stragglers pop up and over. Those are your guys to trim!
Step 2: Trim the excess hairs, starting at the front of the brow.
Healy suggests starting in sections, beginning in the front, closest to your nose. Then using the spoolie to hold up the hairs, trim those excess strands above the brow hairline, one hair at a time.
Make sure to cut at a downward angle (similar to point-cutting your ends) rather than shearing straight across: “Don't trim across in a straight blow, as the finish is too blunt,” Healy says. “You want to do one hair at a time to maintain the fringy, feathery line while controlling the length.”
Another word of caution, from Healy: “Some people comb up to trim, but then they comb down to trim. Don't comb down—there's a chance you can give yourself holes or gaps.” Unless you comb your brows downwards on the regular (most people tend to brush them in an upwards style), there’s no reason to trim them that way.
Step 3: Work your way to the end, trimming in small sections.
Move outward in small sections, trimming one hair at a time. Although, as Healy notes, you might find that most of the action exists in the center of the brow, less so towards the tail. “I find the brow is naturally densest in the center, and that is where it can use some debulking. But the front and the end is where you want to be most mindful of.”
In other words, be super careful when trimming the outer edges. Remember: You can always cut more, but you can’t glue on regretfully snipped hairs.
Step 4: Take a step back and evaluate in the mirror.
Which brings us to our next point: After your first go around, put down the scissors. Really! “You can always go back and trim more, so don't trim too much at once,” Healy notes. Take this time to comb up the brows once again and see if there are any long hairs still sticking out. If you need to, go back in with the scissors or keep the look as-is.
Step 5: Check for symmetry.
Once you’re done trimming, comb through the brow hairs a final time to check for symmetry. If your brows need a more precise clean-up, you can go in with tweezers to eliminate any lingering strays.
Step 6: Finish with brow gel or fill in with pencil if needed.
Et voilà! You’re all set—simply set the hairs with a brow gel. According to Healy, brow gel “allows you to befriend your length.” Meaning, it’ll whip the hairs into place (even the long ones!), so you don’t have to rely on trimming too much of the brow. “Just trim the crazy ones, and clear brow gel will take you the rest of the way.”
To finish the look, Halpin also suggests filling in with brow pencil, if that’s part of your regular rotation. Especially if you’ve unintentionally snipped a few gaps in the brow—pencil is your friend.
The takeaway.
Trimming your brows is more of a science than an art, especially if you’re in the market for a routine cleanup between brow appointments. It’s a simple comb-and-trim procedure, sure, but there’s a bit of caution to mind before going in with a shaky hand. As the experts will tell you, a perfect brow trim is all in the details.
