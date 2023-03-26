Everyone likes their brows to look a certain way—some prefer a clean and tidy arch, while others adore the perfectly undone natural look. Either way, your tools should match your desire, be it a brow pencil, crayon, powder, or the topic of today: Brow gel.

If you’re going to use a sticky substance to ensure your hairs stay put, you should be cautious of what ingredients are in the bottle. Some formulas can contain harsh chemicals and tacky gels that stick to your brow a little too well, potentially damaging your arch simultaneously.

So here’s the predicament: You want a formula that’s good for your brow health, but something that actually does the job, too. Luckily for you, we sorted through a plethora of clean brow gels to bring you the 10 best options on the market for each desired brow aesthetic.