Basic definition: You're just using bar soap in place of brow gel. Coating the hairs in soap gives them staying power, so you can mold the strands to your liking and trust that they'll lie flat all day long. "Almost like a glue stick," says brow expert Joey Healy.

The look, says Healy, hit the mainstream around 2016, but it's actually been revered by the drag community for years—performers frequently used soap (or even proper glue sticks) to lay the hairs down, so they could easily cover them with concealer or foundation before drawing on a brand-new shape.

The soap allows you to mold the brows however you please, whether you're looking to cover up any sparse gaps or fluff them upward for a feathery, brushed-up look. Think of it as the middle ground between a strong-hold brow gel and a brow lamination treatment (which can last up to eight weeks). If you're a brow gel devotee and are looking for something a bit more, without too much of a commitment, soap brows are a great next step.