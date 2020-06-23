Is This Natural-Looking Brow Procedure Worth It For Full Brows? We Investigated

Essentially, the difference lies within the technique: Microshading uses that stippling effect to create tiny dots within the brow hairs. Microblading, on the other hand, uses full strokes to mimic the actual wisps of hair. “You can actually see the little hair-like strokes,” Healy says, resulting in that heavily-painted look you may have seen gracing your Instagram. “With microshading, the little dots ultimately end up looking more natural, because it kind of looks like the brow is almost powdered in.”

Microshading is also a little less invasive than microblading. According to Alicia Halpin, esthetician and owner of Foundation Beauty & Esthetics, microblading “essentially scratches the pigment into the skin,” which can be mildly irritating. Because microshading pricks with small dots rather than handheld strokes, the process is typically much gentler on the skin.

Other than that, “They’re very, very similar,” says Healy. “It's just basically that the technique is different; you’re not dragging the line.” Some technicians will even combine both procedures, microblading with hair-like strokes in the front of the brow (to create more of a feathery effect) and shading towards the tail to emulate that natural finish.