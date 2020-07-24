Full, feathery eyebrows just frame the face in a certain way, no? This is why eyebrow services have exploded in popularity, ranging from a simple shape-and-tweeze to permanent pigment. It’s now possible to wake up with perfectly groomed brows—without a stitch of makeup—and it’s never been so easy.

But if you’re unable to get up the gumption to go full brow tattoo, you’re not alone. (Permanence can add pressure, and who knows what the new eyebrow trend will look like once a new decade rolls around?). Good news: Eyebrow tinting is a happy middle ground, perfect for those looking to enhance their arches for a time, no needles necessary. Here’s everything you need to know about the brow dye job: