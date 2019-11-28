mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty
|
Fact Checked

I Have Thin, Light Brows & This Is The Only Brow Gel I Trust

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
I Have Thin, Light Brows, & This is the Only Brow Gel I Trust

Image by Denis Komarov / iStock

November 28, 2019

When beauty experts—be it makeup artists, aestheticians, or the like—see my natural brows they always assume the same thing: Oh, dear, you over-plucked in the '90s didn't you? It's an all too common story: The pencil-thin aesthetic encouraged many to tweeze away full, lush brows. And then by the time thick, bushy brows came back "in style," the hair follicle had been irreversibly damaged—leaving scores of women longing for more.

But here's the thing: I just have thin brows. They've always been little slivers of hair; and what makes it worse is they are a lighter shade of brown than my natural roots—so they look even slimmer. It made my life easier when I was young (no begging my mom to allow me to get them waxed; no painstakingly long time in from of a mirror plucking them away), but now? Not so much!

My daily makeup routine has essentially stayed the same since my early 20s: A light wash of foundation (to cover post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or the occasional rosacea flare-up), a dab of under-eye concealer on a bad day, a swirl of rosy blush, and brow pencils or gel. The first three are really just a personal choice: They make me feel more dewy, fresh, and confident! But the brow product? That I need. Without it, I look like an alien or one of those avant-garde editorials where they bleach the model's brows.

Not a good look.

Since I'm a beauty editor I jump around between products—testing out new ones, going back to my classics—but one product I do not change is my brow gel. I was sent Thrive Causemetics's Instant Brow Fix Semi-Perminent Eyebrow Gel last year, and it has since become the only gel I trust.

Thrive is a clean makeup brand that also has a strong philanthropic mission—hence, the "cause" in "Causemetics." For every product that's purchased, the brand donates an additional product (or monetary fund) to one of their partnership charities.

And while I love their mission—I use the product because it works. They have a special, proprietary pigment blend that coats each strand with rich color. Think of this like a brow mascara. It's going to give you color and thickness. (A simple clear gel, this is not: Your brows will appear fuller and stand out.) But what I love the most is that as you wear it regularly it ever-so-subtly tints your hairs. Within a few weeks of regular use, I was skipping the step on the weekends, and my brows still looked defined. I am a firm believer that beauty should make your life easier, and this does exactly that. Prior to using it, I had played around with powders and brushes, pencils and gels—I even tried out "brow extensions" at one point in time. (Not worth the money or trouble, in my opinion.) It was an annoying and time-consuming step. Now my brows are fluffy and fuller in a few swipes—and stay that way.

It also has a B5 complex to help keep hairs strong, and something that they call a "gray delay" complex to ease age-related color loss. So it's not only an aesthetic thing, it helps the health of the hair.

Now, if I'm getting really dolled up, I'll still reach for a pencil (like the one below) to etch in a few hairs here and there. But for the most part, my brows are now a non-issue. If you need brow help, too, I can't recommend this enough.

Shop These Products:

<p>Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi Permanent Eyebrow Gel</p>
1

Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi Permanent Eyebrow Gel

Thrive Causemetics $24
<p>Wander Beauty Frame Your Face Micro Brow Pencil</p>
2

Wander Beauty Frame Your Face Micro Brow Pencil

Wander Beauty $21

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/i-have-thin-light-brows-and-this-is-only-brow-gel-i-trust

Your article and new folder have been saved!