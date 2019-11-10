A few winters ago, I was in a bathroom with particularly strong lighting—like, could-count-every-single-one-of-my-pores lighting—when I saw a few flakes. Not on my scalp. Not on a dry patch of skin. On my brows. I was horrified, and that night I scrubbed away at my poor little brows to get off those white flecks.

Wrong choice! Over time, this irritation only made the situation worse. See, as I would later learn, I made the all-too-often mistake of trying to solve the symptom, not the cause. So what was the cause of these little flakes? It pains me to say this, but dandruff. Yes, the same dandruff that plagues the scalp.

"This falls under the umbrella that is seborrheic dermatitis (this is a form of eczema). Regarding the cause of seborrheic dermatitis, the exact cause is unknown but associated with an irregular immune response and presence of yeast. It's found in sebum-rich areas of the skin, including the trunk, scalp and face. Flakes can occur anywhere you have hair-bearing follicles," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. "It's really not that uncommon to get it in your eyebrows."

The triggers are all the same as other forms of eczema: cold weather, dry environments, irritating personal care products, or an allergy, but dandruff has a few other more specific triggers, like oil buildup (the yeast feeds on oil) or microbiome-disrupting washes.