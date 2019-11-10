mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

Eyebrow Dandruff: Yes, It's A Thing + Natural Remedies 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by CoffeeAndMilk / iStock

November 10, 2019

A few winters ago, I was in a bathroom with particularly strong lighting—like, could-count-every-single-one-of-my-pores lighting—when I saw a few flakes. Not on my scalp. Not on a dry patch of skin. On my brows. I was horrified, and that night I scrubbed away at my poor little brows to get off those white flecks.

Wrong choice! Over time, this irritation only made the situation worse. See, as I would later learn, I made the all-too-often mistake of trying to solve the symptom, not the cause. So what was the cause of these little flakes? It pains me to say this, but dandruff. Yes, the same dandruff that plagues the scalp.

"This falls under the umbrella that is seborrheic dermatitis (this is a form of eczema). Regarding the cause of seborrheic dermatitis, the exact cause is unknown but associated with an irregular immune response and presence of yeast. It's found in sebum-rich areas of the skin, including the trunk, scalp and face. Flakes can occur anywhere you have hair-bearing follicles," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. "It's really not that uncommon to get it in your eyebrows."

The triggers are all the same as other forms of eczema: cold weather, dry environments, irritating personal care products, or an allergy, but dandruff has a few other more specific triggers, like oil buildup (the yeast feeds on oil) or microbiome-disrupting washes.

So how can you treat it?

Much like the dandruff on your scalp, it's tricky. And in order to really do something about it, you need to address the root cause—or, the yeast. Like me, so many women will try and scrub or oil themselves to flake-free skin, but that's only a Band-Aid and will likely make it worse over time. Here are Barr's preventive tips—doing this regularly will help curve the flakes.

  • If it's a real issue, you can use dandruff shampoos on your eyebrows (be careful not to get it in your eyes, obviously). Look for actives like zinc pyrithione, antifungals, or antimicrobials, like tea tree.
  • Make sure your gut health is in check. "Looking at the issue holistically, we know that gut imbalances can trigger inflammatory skin conditions," she says. Eat gut-healthy foods and try probiotics.
  • Only use gentle cleansers on your face. "Don't mess up the balance of organisms on your skin," she says. "If you do, you make it more likely that this yeast has the opportunity to grow." You'll want something that's pH-balanced and microbiome friendly.
  • If you want a quick fix, calm the skin with anti-inflammatory moisturizers. "These will make it go away temporarily, but you're not dealing with the cause, so this is not a solve over time," she says. She recommends sea buckthorn oil, but don't use too much as to cause oil buildup.

And in the end, even if you do everything right, you might see flakes here and there. Seborrheic dermatitis is a recurring condition for most people who have it—but just know that it's very common and likely not noticeable.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eyebrow-dandruff-yes-its-thing-natural-remedies

Your article and new folder have been saved!